Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Suspilne on Monday.

"Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum. It is necessary to destroy us all, then their ultimatum will be fulfilled. For example, give Kharkiv, Mariupol or Kyiv. Neither Kharkiv, nor Mariupol, nor Kyiv, nor I, the president, we can do it. The people themselves protect our state," Zelensky said.

The full interview is expected to be released at 22.00.