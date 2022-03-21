Facts

13:44 21.03.2022

SBU: Russian military command tries to hide real losses, offsets them by conscripting from ORDLO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says that based on the conversations of the invaders intercepted by the Ukrainian intelligence service, the Russian military command is trying in every possible way to hide the losses, conscripting from ORDLO resembles a "trapping."

"The military command of the Russian Federation is trying to hide the real losses, and the KIAs are compensated for with the so-called militias from the 'L/DPR.' 'Conscripting' in the temporarily occupied territories of ORDLO looks like an ordinary 'trapping.' And the way 'untrained recruits' are thrown to the front lines is more like a deliberate destruction," the SBU said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, this is evidenced by almost all the conversations of the invaders, which are intercepted by the SBU.

"So, in Kherson region, the occupier tells a friend about their operation, which was utterly defeated by the Ukrainian military: 'Yesterday we just returned from the cleansing operation: from 800 people, 150 left.' And the other one is outraged that his leadership lies to Moscow and reports about allegedly 60-70% of staffing, although there are less than 20% of them: 'we actually got the last five cars from the brigade. And there were about 100-120. Some 302 people are missing. And that's not counting those who were wounded," the SBU said in the statement.

