AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

In 26 days of active fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed four of ten Russian armies, including three shock and one air armies, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office has said.

"On the 26th day of the active phase of the Russian-Ukrainian war, our troops destroyed 11 battalions of tanks, 34 battalions of armored combat vehicles, five MLRS (multiple rocket launcher systems) divisions, 17 cannon artillery divisions, almost five aircraft regiments and five helicopter regiments. This is three sets of shock Russian armies as operational-strategic formations. That is, we destroyed three Russian shock armies and one air army. In general, that's four armies out of the ten armies the Russian Federation has," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office.

According to him, at present "the enemy has practically lost the possibility of conducting offensive operations and is only conducting tactical maneuvers, and regrouping forces, which makes it possible for the AFU to decimate them using missile and artillery strikes."