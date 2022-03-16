Facts

20:35 16.03.2022

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

1 min read
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Ergogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending the war with Russia.

"Held talks with a friend of Ukraine, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Reported on the progress of the Ukrainian people's struggle against the ongoing aggression [of Russia]. Thankful for the important support. Ways to intensify peaceful dialogue were also discussed," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #world #turkey #dialogue #activation

MORE ABOUT

10:16 13.06.2022
Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

16:53 08.06.2022
Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

18:27 06.06.2022
Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

16:02 22.04.2022
Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

13:39 14.04.2022
Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

16:53 29.03.2022
Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

10:20 25.03.2022
Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

20:05 24.03.2022
France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

12:45 22.03.2022
Famine coming for different countries of world - Zelensky

Famine coming for different countries of world - Zelensky

17:12 21.03.2022
Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

AD

HOT NEWS

Luxembourg allocates 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army – Zelensky

Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers placed at disposal of Ukrainian Armed Forces – Reznikov

Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

LATEST

Luxembourg allocates 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army – Zelensky

Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers placed at disposal of Ukrainian Armed Forces – Reznikov

Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Borodianka becomes symbol of senseless cruelty, violence after Russian aggression – PM of Luxembourg

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

Cabinet developing new model for urban transport organization - AMCU

Zelensky discusses with President of Confederation of Italian Entrepreneurs increased presence of Italian business, Ukraine's restoration

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD