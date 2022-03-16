Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Ergogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending the war with Russia.

"Held talks with a friend of Ukraine, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Reported on the progress of the Ukrainian people's struggle against the ongoing aggression [of Russia]. Thankful for the important support. Ways to intensify peaceful dialogue were also discussed," Zelensky said on Twitter.