19:21 16.03.2022

Mayor of Melitopol freed from Russian captivity – Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has announced the release of mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, who was previously kidnapped by Russian invaders.

"The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has been released from Russian captivity," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the President's Office have already spoken to Fedorov.

Also, according to Tymoshenko, the mayor of Melitopol is safe and will soon return to his duties.

"I would like to say one thing: we never give up on our people!" he stressed.

Fedorov was reportedly abducted by the Russian military on 11 March. He was taken to occupied Luhansk, where he was charged with a case of "terrorism."

Tags: #mayor #melitopol
