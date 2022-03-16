Facts

19:09 16.03.2022

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down near Mykolaiv

A Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation forces was shot down near the city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, according to the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Near Mykolaiv, another Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed," the message says, to which a video of the destroyed aircraft is attached.

As reported, Russian troops have lost 108 helicopters in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion and as of the morning of March 16.

