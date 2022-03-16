Facts

18:52 16.03.2022

Invaders drop bomb on Mariupol Drama Theater, where residents were hiding, number of dead unknown - city council

2 min read
Russian invaders dropped a high-power bomb on the building of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, Donetsk region, where residents of the city were hiding from shelling, according to the Telegram channel of Mariupol City Council.

"The plane dropped a bomb on the building where hundreds of Mariupol civilians were hiding. It is still impossible to assess the scale of this terrible and inhuman act, because shelling of residential areas continues in the city. It is known that after the bombing the central part of the Drama Theater collapsed, and debris blocked the entrance to the bomb shelter located in the building," the message says.

MP of the Batkivschyna faction Serhiy Taruta reported that fierce battles were going on in Mariupol and no one could get to the rubble.

"We don't know if there are survivors. And the worst thing is that we can't get them out of the rubble. Many Mariupol residents were hiding in the theater with small children," the parliamentarian said.

"We undertake an obligation. To the dead and survivors of the Russian bombing. The obligation to find every pilot who drops bombs on Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities. We will find everyone. We will find and destroy. We will not stop until at least one of them breathes. This is our sacred duty!" Taruta summed up.

Tags: #shell #mariupol
