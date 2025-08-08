Ukrnafta plans to increase spill controls at former Shell gas stations, increase share of fuel business in revenues to 16-20%

JSC Ukrnafta plans to increase fuel spill controls at gas stations acquired from Shell, as well as increase the share of the fuel business in the company's total revenues by the end of 2025 to 16-20% against 8% in 2022.

Former commercial director of Ukrnafta Serhiy Fedorenko said this in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"Shell has good, modern filling stations. But according to the results of 2024, the number of spill controls at these gas stations is 1.5 times smaller than at Ukrnafta, where 77% are small filling stations, even without a store. This should not be the case. We see potential for growth," he said.

According to Fedorenko, in 2024, Ukrnafta occupied approximately 8% of the market in Ukraine by filling stations, Shell - 1%. Taking into account the 20% growth in sales in the first half of the year, the company plans to occupy 9.5–10% of the market by filling stations by the end of the year.

At the same time, Shell is an extensive national network that is present in all major cities, while Ukrnafta, on the contrary, was not very represented there.

"As an example - Kyiv. Here, Ukrnafta had four gas stations. Together with Glusco gas stations - 39. And together with Shell gas stations - 61. We have significantly strengthened our presence in the region, which provides 25% of fuel sales in Ukraine," he explained.

As the former commercial director noted, currently spill controls at Ukrnafta gas stations amount to over 4,000 liters per day.

"This is an average spill control on the market, not the best, but we are moving towards it. The former owners of the network were not interested in its renewal, investments. We changed this, we have a clear task - to increase sales," he emphasized.

In 2024, Ukrnafta ranked third in the market in terms of spill controls. Ahead are WOG and OKKO, the company is followed by BRSM and UPG.

According to Fedorenko, the share of the fuel business in Ukrnafta's total revenues during the war will increase to 16-20% by the end of 2025, compared to 8% in 2022.

He added that Ukrnafta acquired 131 gas stations from Shell, of which 118 are operational, the rest are stopped near the front or in temporarily occupied territories. After the deal is closed, the company will consolidate its status as the largest network in Ukraine - the number of its gas stations will increase by 22% - to 663. The closest competitor, OKKO, has 410 gas stations.