Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 05.08.2025

Russian troops shell Donetsk region 11 times, three civilians wounded – local authorities

1 min read
Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk 11 times in one day, three civilians were injured, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Tuesday.

"On August 4, Russians wounded three residents of Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

Thus, in Dobropillia (Pokrovsk district) a person was wounded.

A person was injured in Ilyinivka, a resident of Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district) was also injured. A house was damaged in Lyman, five houses were destroyed in Drobysheve. A house and a garage were damaged in Ilyinivka. In Kostiantynivka: two multi-storey buildings, two private houses, an administrative building and two gas pipelines; 13 houses were damaged in Ivanopillia, another one - in Bilokuzmynivka.

Five houses were damaged in Siversk (Bakhmut district).

Some 1,001 people were evacuated from the front line, including 75 children.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shell #filashkin

