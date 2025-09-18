Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:29 18.09.2025

Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

2 min read
Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

JSC Ukrnafta continues its program to rebrand gas stations acquired from Shell. As part of this program, eight more complexes in Kyiv region have been added to the UKRNAFTA trademark.

“The renewal of the UKRNAFTA gas station network continues - we are expanding our presence in Kyiv region. From now on, eight more rebranded complexes are ready to welcome customers,” the company reported on Facebook.

According to the company, this includes, in particular, the renewed gas stations on the Stolychny highway in the direction of Obukhiv, on the Kyiv-Chop highways within the city of Korostyshiv and Kyiv-Kharkiv near Boryspil and within the city of Berezan.

In addition, rebranding of gas stations was carried out in the town of Uzyn, Bila Tserkva district, in the town of Skvyra in the direction of Zhytomyr and in the center of the city of Pereyaslav.

“Stop by. Refuel. Rest,” Ukrnafta emphasized.

As reported with reference to the former commercial director of Ukrnafta, Serhiy Fedorenko, in August this year, Ukrnafta acquired 131 gas stations from Shell, of which 118 are operating, the rest are closed near the front or in temporarily occupied territories. After closing the deal, the company planned to consolidate its status as the largest network in Ukraine - the number of its gas stations was to increase by 22% - to 663. The closest competitor, OKKO, has 410 gas stations.

According to the agreement with Shell, Ukrnafta must complete the rebranding of its gas stations by the end of February 2026. The cost of the rebranding is insignificant in terms of the network. The cost of rebranding, which includes repairing and standardizing the gas stations over the course of several years, will be significant but justified.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, the operator of the national network of gas stations. In March 2024, it entered the management of Glusco’s assets and currently operates a total of 662 gas stations.

The company holds 92 special permits for the industrial development of deposits. Tts balance sheet includes 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells.

Tags: #ukrnafta #shell

