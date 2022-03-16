Facts

18:32 16.03.2022

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: only Ukraine and allies will decide whether or not to be in NATO

1 min read
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: only Ukraine and allies will decide whether or not to be in NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again says that only Ukraine and its allies will decide whether or not to be a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

So he commented on the latest statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The message to Ukraine today is exactly the same as it has been for years – Ukraine is a sovereign independent state and has the right to choose its own path. We respect the decisions made by the democratically elected leadership of Ukraine. It's up to them to decide whether they want membership or not, and then it's up to the thirty allies to decide on this issue. It is not for Russia to veto this process," Stoltenberg stated.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

14:43 15.06.2022
Reznikov to inform NATO defense ministers about Ukraine's needs to win the war waged by Russia

Reznikov to inform NATO defense ministers about Ukraine's needs to win the war waged by Russia

14:03 15.06.2022
Allies to approve comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine at NATO summit in Madrid

Allies to approve comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine at NATO summit in Madrid

13:06 15.06.2022
Stoltenberg: Zelensky to address NATO leaders at Madrid summit

Stoltenberg: Zelensky to address NATO leaders at Madrid summit

08:58 10.06.2022
Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

12:42 30.05.2022
Ukraine expects decisive steps from NATO summit for security of Alliance, Ukraine – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects decisive steps from NATO summit for security of Alliance, Ukraine – Stefanishyna

16:11 28.05.2022
Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

17:51 25.05.2022
Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

11:10 25.05.2022
Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

14:40 21.05.2022
Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

AD

HOT NEWS

Luxembourg allocates 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army – Zelensky

Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers placed at disposal of Ukrainian Armed Forces – Reznikov

Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

LATEST

Luxembourg allocates 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army – Zelensky

Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers placed at disposal of Ukrainian Armed Forces – Reznikov

Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

Borodianka becomes symbol of senseless cruelty, violence after Russian aggression – PM of Luxembourg

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

Cabinet developing new model for urban transport organization - AMCU

Zelensky discusses with President of Confederation of Italian Entrepreneurs increased presence of Italian business, Ukraine's restoration

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD