Stoltenberg to Zelensky: only Ukraine and allies will decide whether or not to be in NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again says that only Ukraine and its allies will decide whether or not to be a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

So he commented on the latest statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The message to Ukraine today is exactly the same as it has been for years – Ukraine is a sovereign independent state and has the right to choose its own path. We respect the decisions made by the democratically elected leadership of Ukraine. It's up to them to decide whether they want membership or not, and then it's up to the thirty allies to decide on this issue. It is not for Russia to veto this process," Stoltenberg stated.