Ukrainian Defense Ministry codifies 50 new ammunition types in July

During July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the Defense Forces of Ukraine 50 new ammunition, all of them domestically produced, the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

"In the first seven months of 2025, the Defense Ministry codified almost 160 new Ukrainian-made ammunition. This is almost as much as in the whole of 2024 - last year, about 170 new ammunition were codified," the ministry's website said.

According to the information, cumulative and engineering ammunition predominate among those approved for use in July. Also on this list are the latest high-explosive, fragmentation, thermobaric ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles.