13:50 16.03.2022

States, international organizations should demand from Russia immediate release of all abducted Ukrainian officials - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian invaders had kidnapped mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlev and his deputy Yuriy Paliukh and said that states and international organizations should demand from the Russian Federation the immediate release of all kidnapped Ukrainian officials.

"Russian occupiers continue to kidnap democratically elected local leaders in Ukraine. Today mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlev and his deputy Yuriy Paliukh were abducted. States and international organizations must demand from Russia the immediate release of all kidnapped Ukrainian officials!" Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

