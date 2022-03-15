High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

In the absence of powers, the High Council of Justice will transfer some of its functions to the Council of Judges of Ukraine in accordance with the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, in favor of which 343 MPs voted.

As noted in an explanatory note to the document, during the absence of powers, the High Council of Justice transfers some of its functions (appointment of the chairman of the state judicial administration, his deputies; business trips of judges; ensuring the authority of justice and independence of judges; (and/or its individual modules, etc.) to the Council of Judges of Ukraine.

At the same time, to quickly and promptly exercise these powers, during the period of the legal regime of a state of emergency or martial law, introduced in more than two-thirds of the regions of Ukraine, and in the absence of the plenipotentiary composition of the High Council of Justice, these powers are transferred to the Chairman of the Supreme Court or the person exercising his authority.

The law also provides that in the absence of the authorized composition of the High Council of Justice of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, the powers to determine the number of judges in the court (except for the Supreme Court), as well as, without the consent of the Supreme Court, make decisions on the formation of territorial departments of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and determine their number.

During the absence of the authorized composition of the High Council of Justice, it was proposed to fully subordinate the Court Security Service to the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, and the Chairman of the Court Security Service, his deputies for the specified period will be appointed to positions without holding a competition and dismissed from their positions by the Chairman of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.