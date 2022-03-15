Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called for an increase in the volume of military assistance from partners.

Speaking via video link at a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force nations on Tuesday, he said "that everyone knows what is vital for us today – aircraft," noting that "it would have been difficult without your efforts," Zelenskiy said that "we need more."

"Our people take trophies, we capture Russian equipment day and night. We take everything on the battlefield and send it back into battle. They even made the old Soviet equipment combat-ready, which did not work for us, and everything that we receive from you. But the volume that you give… for one week we use in 20 hours. We have so many occupiers, our military calls them locusts. For each person - 20-30 of their people, for one of our tanks – 100 of them," he said.

The Joint Expeditionary Force includes the U.K, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Holland, Sweden and Norway.