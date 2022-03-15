Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

The staff and patients of the Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house (Izium district of Kharkiv region), destroyed as a result of enemy shelling, are being evacuated to a safe place, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"300 people – patients and workers – are already heading to safety places along the safe corridor route... The beneficiaries of the special institution are elderly people in need of special care, people with disabilities. We thank everyone involved for the incredible efforts to save people!" Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, on March 11, in an enemy shelling of the village of Oskol, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a shell hit the five-story building of the Oskol psychoneurological boarding house. As a result of the explosion, the building structures were destroyed at the second and third floors, as well as local fires in several places recorded. At the time of the shelling, all 30 employees of the institution and 330 patients (mostly elderly and disabled) were in hiding at the time of the shelling. There were no casualties.