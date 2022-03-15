Facts

15:35 15.03.2022

Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

1 min read

The staff and patients of the Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house (Izium district of Kharkiv region), destroyed as a result of enemy shelling, are being evacuated to a safe place, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"300 people – patients and workers – are already heading to safety places along the safe corridor route... The beneficiaries of the special institution are elderly people in need of special care, people with disabilities. We thank everyone involved for the incredible efforts to save people!" Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, on March 11, in an enemy shelling of the village of Oskol, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a shell hit the five-story building of the Oskol psychoneurological boarding house. As a result of the explosion, the building structures were destroyed at the second and third floors, as well as local fires in several places recorded. At the time of the shelling, all 30 employees of the institution and 330 patients (mostly elderly and disabled) were in hiding at the time of the shelling. There were no casualties.

Tags: #kharkiv #region #house #evacation #boarding
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 15.03.2022
Nearly 2,000 cars left Mariupol, same number waiting on the way out of city – authorities

Nearly 2,000 cars left Mariupol, same number waiting on the way out of city – authorities

12:28 15.03.2022
In Kyiv region, curfew introduced from 20:00 on March 15 to 07:00 on March 17 – local authorities

In Kyiv region, curfew introduced from 20:00 on March 15 to 07:00 on March 17 – local authorities

09:57 15.03.2022
Occupiers fire at column of civilians during evacuation from Hostomel, woman killed – police

Occupiers fire at column of civilians during evacuation from Hostomel, woman killed – police

20:20 14.03.2022
American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

18:00 14.03.2022
About 600 residential buildings destroyed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling - Terekhov

About 600 residential buildings destroyed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling - Terekhov

17:57 14.03.2022
There are more than 500 residential buildings in Kharkiv, where it will be possible to restore heating only after end of hostilities

There are more than 500 residential buildings in Kharkiv, where it will be possible to restore heating only after end of hostilities

16:05 14.03.2022
Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

16:03 14.03.2022
Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

15:54 14.03.2022
More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

15:34 14.03.2022
Russian troops destroy wastewater treatment plant in Vasylivka - Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration

Russian troops destroy wastewater treatment plant in Vasylivka - Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

LATEST

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Conscripts to be involved in defense only in case of hostilities on previously peaceful territory - AFU

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

SBU detains 60 collaborators, 20 sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions of Ukraine in past 24 hours

Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

Imperial Tobacco to transfer its assets in Russia to local legal entity to circumvent sanctions – MP Zhelezniak

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

Johnson pledges support to help Ukrainians protect from bombardment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD