URCS helps rescuers, victims in Kharkiv neighborhoods hit by UAVS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has assisted rescuers in areas affected by the Russian nighttime drone attack on Kharkiv.

"This night, Kharkiv was hit again... Together with other city rescue services, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in the Kharkiv region worked at the scene of the emergency. They inspected damaged houses and surrounding areas, and conducted house-to-house searches to identify victims," ​​the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers provided first aid to the victims. A URCS aid station was set up at the scene, where volunteers provided hot drinks, water, and psychological support.

Volunteers are currently providing humanitarian aid to the victims (film for temporarily covering broken windows, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, water).

As reported, 18 people, including four children, were injured as a result of a massive nighttime attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv.