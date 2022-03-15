Facts

15:27 15.03.2022

SBU detains 60 collaborators, 20 sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions of Ukraine in past 24 hours

Over the past day, the SBU in different regions of Ukraine detained dozens of accomplices of the invaders and infiltrators.

"The SBU detained 60 collaborators and exposed 20 enemy sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the SBU, in particular, a collaborator who worked for the intelligence of the occupier was detained in Cherkasy region. "She transmitted photos and videos about the location of servicemen and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU said.

In Luhansk region, according to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the SBU records the crimes of the aggressor in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular, the formation of punitive bodies.

"In such settlements as Markivka, Bilovodsk and Troitske, the occupiers brought the so-called prosecutors from ORLO, who have already proven themselves in the self-proclaimed "LPR," the SBU said.

In Kirovohrad region, according to the SBU, a man was detained who worked in the Russian information field from the territory of Ukraine: he published an anti-Ukrainian position on the forums.

"In Zakarpattia region, the SBU detained a local resident who organized a channel for the illegal transfer of citizens of military age abroad," the Ukrainian intelligence service said in the statement.

