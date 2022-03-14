Facts

21:01 14.03.2022

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

2 min read
Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

The purposeful destruction of agricultural machinery by Russian invaders jeopardizes the spring sowing campaign in Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, such systematic cases were recorded in Brovarsky district (Kyiv region), Melitopol district (Zaporizhia region), Pryluky, Nizhynsky, Novhorod-Siversky districts (Chernihiv region), as well as in a number of districts of Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

As reported, on the night of March 13, Russian troops carried out a targeted aerial bombing attack on the places of storage of agricultural equipment in the settlements of Chupakhivka and Oleninske in Akhtyrsky district (Sumy region). As a result of the strike, more than 30 units were destroyed.

In addition to the above, agricultural equipment is massively used by the invaders for engineering work, the construction of fortifications and as tractors for armored vehicles. In temporarily occupied settlements, the local population is forcibly involved in such a work.

"The purposeful destruction of agricultural machinery by the enemy will jeopardize the sowing campaign in the spring. This may lead to a humanitarian crisis in certain regions of our state," the message says.

At the same time, food security is threatened not only in Ukraine, which is one of the main suppliers of crops to the markets of Europe and China.

Tags: #agriculture #invaders
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:39 12.03.2022
Invaders want to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local authorities – Zelensky

Invaders want to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local authorities – Zelensky

14:04 06.03.2022
Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

10:14 06.03.2022
Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

Defense of Kharkiv is very powerful, all enemy attempts to enter the city or pass through it fail – regional authorities

10:00 01.03.2022
Telephones stolen from Ukrainians by Russian invaders should be reported – SSSC

Telephones stolen from Ukrainians by Russian invaders should be reported – SSSC

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

14:41 05.07.2019
Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

11:59 18.06.2019
KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

14:57 27.05.2019
World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

14:52 19.12.2017
Agriculture ministry's RST proposes to abolish right of permanent use of land

Agriculture ministry's RST proposes to abolish right of permanent use of land

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD