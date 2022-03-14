Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

The purposeful destruction of agricultural machinery by Russian invaders jeopardizes the spring sowing campaign in Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, such systematic cases were recorded in Brovarsky district (Kyiv region), Melitopol district (Zaporizhia region), Pryluky, Nizhynsky, Novhorod-Siversky districts (Chernihiv region), as well as in a number of districts of Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

As reported, on the night of March 13, Russian troops carried out a targeted aerial bombing attack on the places of storage of agricultural equipment in the settlements of Chupakhivka and Oleninske in Akhtyrsky district (Sumy region). As a result of the strike, more than 30 units were destroyed.

In addition to the above, agricultural equipment is massively used by the invaders for engineering work, the construction of fortifications and as tractors for armored vehicles. In temporarily occupied settlements, the local population is forcibly involved in such a work.

"The purposeful destruction of agricultural machinery by the enemy will jeopardize the sowing campaign in the spring. This may lead to a humanitarian crisis in certain regions of our state," the message says.

At the same time, food security is threatened not only in Ukraine, which is one of the main suppliers of crops to the markets of Europe and China.