Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the eve of his visit to Moscow tomorrow.

"Spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of his visit to Moscow tomorrow. Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.