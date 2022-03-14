Facts

20:05 14.03.2022

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

1 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the eve of his visit to Moscow tomorrow.

"Spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of his visit to Moscow tomorrow. Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #support #iran #fm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:48 14.03.2022
UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

18:10 14.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister briefs Kuleba on Turkey's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister briefs Kuleba on Turkey's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine

17:44 14.03.2022
Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

12:06 14.03.2022
Kuleba says Germany's policies helped current Russian govt

Kuleba says Germany's policies helped current Russian govt

10:09 14.03.2022
Govt to compensate credit rate, give govt guarantees for loans to farmers for sowing

Govt to compensate credit rate, give govt guarantees for loans to farmers for sowing

09:30 14.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Michel toughening of sanctions pressure on Russia, negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky discusses with Michel toughening of sanctions pressure on Russia, negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU

20:07 13.03.2022
Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

15:18 13.03.2022
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

10:46 13.03.2022
Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

20:27 12.03.2022
Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD