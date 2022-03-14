Reznikov calls strengthening of air, missile defense in Ukraine priority

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reported on the work on Ukraine's obtaining air and missile defense systems, emphasizing the priority of this task.

"Strengthening air and missile defense is now the main priority, we are working around the clock to get the appropriate assistance or acquire the necessary weapons. Frankly, this is not easy. After all, not everyone who makes the relevant decisions has the same fortitude as Ukrainian citizens," Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the Ukrainian Air Forces, as well as army air defense units, have already destroyed 167 aircraft and helicopters of the occupying army, as well as dozens of missiles that the enemy tried to fire at the cities of Ukraine.