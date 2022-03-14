AACSB, AMBA, BGA and EFMD announce suspension of accreditation of activities of Russian institutions – ministry

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of MBAs, the Business Graduates Association (BGA), and the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) issued a joint statement to suspend any activity for accreditation of Russian institutions.

"We are deeply concerned about the rapid escalation of the humanitarian crisis that is the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are committed to supporting our Ukrainian business schools, as well as staff, faculty and students as they defend their way of life and sovereignty," the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine quotes the statement.