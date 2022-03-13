Facts

20:21 13.03.2022

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Oleksiy Arestovych, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, said that there is no direct military threat to Kyiv at present and in the near future, all enemy forces near the city have been defeated.

"All the forces (of Russia) that tried to go to Kyiv were defeated. They turned to defense, took up positions and are now walking around the villages, because there is no fuel ... But there is no direct threat to Kyiv and is not expected in the near future ... The enemy has no opportunity and it won't appear to do something soon, even if they build up reserves," Arestovych said during a telethon on Sunday.

According to him, the same situation is now in the area of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, where small tactical actions of Russian invaders are observed.

On the contrary, among the hot spots, are Mariupol, the JFO zone and Mykolaiv, as well as the direction towards Kryvy Rih, where the enemy is already partially stuck.

