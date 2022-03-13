Facts

17:27 13.03.2022

Pope Francis urges to cease aggression in Ukraine, says Mariupol is a city martyred by ruinous war

1 min read
Pope Francis urges to cease aggression in Ukraine, says Mariupol is a city martyred by ruinous war

Pope Francis has called on ceasing the bloodshed in Ukraine and underlined that Mariupol has become a city martyred by the ruinous war that is devastating Ukraine.

"The city that bears the name of the Virgin Mary, Mariupol, has become a city martyred by the ruinous war that is devastating Ukraine. Before the barbarism of killing children and innocent and defenseless citizens, no strategic reasons hold: the only thing to be done is to cease the unacceptable armed aggression before cities are reduced to cemeteries," he said on Twitter on Sunday.

"With an aching heart I add my voice to that of the common people, who implore the end of the war. In the name of God, listen to the cry of those who suffer, and put an end to the bombings and the attacks!" Pope Francis said.

Tags: #russia #war #pope
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:24 13.03.2022
Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

19:26 13.03.2022
Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

19:18 13.03.2022
Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania coordinate steps to introduce extra tough EU sanctions against Russia

Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania coordinate steps to introduce extra tough EU sanctions against Russia

18:16 13.03.2022
Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals

Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals

17:05 13.03.2022
About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

16:58 13.03.2022
Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

15:18 13.03.2022
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

14:11 13.03.2022
Russia loses access to $300 bln of its reserves – Russian finance minister

Russia loses access to $300 bln of its reserves – Russian finance minister

14:00 13.03.2022
Russian army focuses on offensive in JFO area – Arestovych

Russian army focuses on offensive in JFO area – Arestovych

13:58 13.03.2022
USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

LATEST

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD