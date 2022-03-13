Pope Francis urges to cease aggression in Ukraine, says Mariupol is a city martyred by ruinous war

Pope Francis has called on ceasing the bloodshed in Ukraine and underlined that Mariupol has become a city martyred by the ruinous war that is devastating Ukraine.

"The city that bears the name of the Virgin Mary, Mariupol, has become a city martyred by the ruinous war that is devastating Ukraine. Before the barbarism of killing children and innocent and defenseless citizens, no strategic reasons hold: the only thing to be done is to cease the unacceptable armed aggression before cities are reduced to cemeteries," he said on Twitter on Sunday.

"With an aching heart I add my voice to that of the common people, who implore the end of the war. In the name of God, listen to the cry of those who suffer, and put an end to the bombings and the attacks!" Pope Francis said.