Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv announced another missile attack on the city airport on Sunday morning.

"This was the third strike at the airport. The enemy wants to completely destroy the infrastructure of the airport. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt," Martsinkiv said on the air of Ukrainian Radio.

According to him, there are again claims to the public warning system. The missile strike followed literally ten minutes after the end of the air raid alert, the mayor said.