Facts

11:10 13.03.2022

Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

1 min read
Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv announced another missile attack on the city airport on Sunday morning.

"This was the third strike at the airport. The enemy wants to completely destroy the infrastructure of the airport. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt," Martsinkiv said on the air of Ukrainian Radio.

According to him, there are again claims to the public warning system. The missile strike followed literally ten minutes after the end of the air raid alert, the mayor said.

Tags: #shell #ivano #frankivsk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:33 13.03.2022
In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

20:42 12.03.2022
Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

20:44 11.03.2022
Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

14:43 11.03.2022
Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

12:42 11.03.2022
As result of shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, 1 person dead, 2 injured - prosecutor's office

As result of shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, 1 person dead, 2 injured - prosecutor's office

09:34 11.03.2022
Enemy launches attack at Ivano-Frankivsk – Mayor

Enemy launches attack at Ivano-Frankivsk – Mayor

16:50 08.03.2022
Kuleba thanks Shell for its intention to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas projects

Kuleba thanks Shell for its intention to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas projects

09:36 08.03.2022
Oil depots caught fire in Zhytomyr, Cherniakhiv after airstrikes, no casualties – Emergency Service

Oil depots caught fire in Zhytomyr, Cherniakhiv after airstrikes, no casualties – Emergency Service

21:09 07.03.2022
As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

16:20 06.03.2022
Fuel depot caught fire in Vinnytsia region as result of shelling, one died – Emergency Service

Fuel depot caught fire in Vinnytsia region as result of shelling, one died – Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

LATEST

Ukraine earns record 29 medals at Winter Paralympics in Beijing

As result of air raid on Kramatorsk-Lviv train, one person killed, one wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

Gas pipeline damaged as result of shelling in Lysychansk, Popasna – head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration

Ukrainian military destroys six enemy aircraft over past day – General Staff

Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

Russian leadership turning its state into analogue of so-called 'D/LPR' – Zelensky

Russia greater evil for world than North Korea – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD