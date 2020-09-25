Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

KYIV. Sept 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk intend to vote for current Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv (the Svoboda party) in local elections, his closest competitor Petro Shkutiak (the European Solidarity party) may solicit support of more than three times less number of residents.

According to the results of the sociological survey titled "Political Preferences of Ivano-Frankivsk City, Region Residents," presented on Friday at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, conducted by the Agency for Social and Political Research and Communication Strategies within the period of September 16 to September 23, if the elections were held next Sunday, then 43.2% of the respondents would vote for Martsinkiv, while 12.1% for Shkutiak. Natalia Serbyn (the Ukrainian Halytska Party) can count on 8.4% votes, Oleksandr Bohachov (the Servant of the People faction) on 6%, Vasyl Stefanyshyn (the Platforma Hromad party) on 4.2%. Some 26.1% of respondents are ready to vote for another candidate.

Regarding the level of confidence in the first numbers of party lists in Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council, preferences were distributed as follows: Oleksandr Sych (Svoboda) with 28%, Oleh Honcharuk (Platforma Hromad) with 17.6%, Volodymyr Viatrovych (European Solidarity) with 14.1%, Vasyl Hladiy (Batkivschyna) with 10.2%, Oleksandr Shevchenko (For the Future) with 8.5%, another candidate with 21.6%.

In terms of the party, if the elections to Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council were held next Sunday, the statistic is as follows: Svoboda would get 25.4%, European Solidarity would get 21.8%, Platforma Hromad would get15.6%, Batkivschyna would get 9.2%, Servant of the People would get 8.4%, For the Future would get 6.1%, Ukrainian Halytska Party would get 2.9%, UDAR of Vitali Klitschko party would get 1.8%. Some 8.8% of respondents are ready to vote for another political force.

Answering a question about their intentions to take part in the local elections on October 25, some 59.9% of respondents said "yes, definitely," some 7.9% said "no, I will definitely not vote," some 10, 5% said "not sure, most likely not" and some 21.7% said "yes, most likely."

When asked about the right or wrong development of affairs in Ivano-Frankivsk region, some 41.7% of the respondents expressed the opinion that things are going in the right direction, some 42.3% answered that in the wrong direction and 16% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted by the Agency for Social and Political Research and Communication Strategies from September 16 to September 23 in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The street survey was carried out using the "face-to-face" method on a random sample, including 2,000 residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region aged 18 and older (some 800 of them are residents of Ivano-Frankivsk). The sample is representative by age and gender. The statistical error does not exceed 2.2%.