Facts

14:43 11.03.2022

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv appealed to residents of the city with a request to use shelters, and residents of three microdistricts adjacent to the airport - Opryshivtsi, Krykhivtsi and Chukalivka - to leave their homes, if possible, because of the threat of shelling.

"You know what happened in the morning, so let's be extremely careful. Please, if someone has an opportunity to hide, I recommend that you now stay in cover as long as possible. For those who do not have the opportunity, then really move away from the windows. Unfortunately, this alarm is now in all regions, throughout western Ukraine," Martsinkiv said in a video message posted on Facebook on Friday.

I would also like to ask the residents of the microdistrict Opryshivtsi, Krykhivtsi and Chukalivka - eventually, after this alarm, leave your housing if possible and move. Please react to the alarm. We hope that this will only be an alarm, there will be no more explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk," the mayor said.

An air strike on the airport was reported on Friday morning.

