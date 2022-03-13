Facts

09:56 13.03.2022

Occupiers try to repeat sad experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region – Zelensky

Occupiers try to repeat sad experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region – Zelensky

Russia is trying to repeat the experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region, but it will not succeed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"The occupiers are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics on the territory of Kherson region. They blackmail local leaders, put pressure on deputies. They are looking for someone to bribe. To organize the so-called 'KHPR.' Just as stillborn as the 'DPR' and 'LPR,'" he said in a video message on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

At the same time, he added: "I want to say to some figures who did not have the squeamishness to refuse to talk with the occupiers... I want to say – if one of them is suddenly tempted by offers from the occupiers... You sign a verdict. The verdict is to follow more than 12,000 invaders who failed to understand in time why Ukraine should not be encroached upon."

"An emergency meeting of Kherson Regional Council was held. A total of 44 deputies decided that Kherson region is Ukraine, and there is no place for any pseudo-republics," he said.

Tags: #kherson #region #zelensky #collaboration
Interfax-Ukraine
