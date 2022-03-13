Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

On Saturday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland in connection with armed Russian aggression.

According to the provisions of the Act, citizens of Ukraine, who left their homeland due to Russian aggression, will be able to stay in Poland for 18 months legally. It will apply to people who came to Poland directly from Ukraine and declared their intention to stay in the territory of the country.

The provision has been made for voivodship governors' and local authorities' assistance to citizens of Ukraine. It may consist, among other things, of accommodation or the provision of collective meals all day long. Any entity, primarily a natural person running a household, which provides accommodation and meals to Ukrainian citizens fleeing war, may receive a benefit after submitting an application in a municipal office. The benefit will be paid for a maximum of 60 days, and a Council of Ministers' regulation will determine its amount.

An Assistance Fund is going to be established. Its funds will be used mainly to finance or co-finance tasks related to aid provided to citizens of Ukraine. Citizens of Ukraine who are fleeing the war will also have the right to work in the territory of Poland. It entails access to social benefits or funding to reduce the fee paid by the parent for a child's stay in a crèche, children's club or day-care centre. Citizens of Ukraine may also apply for a one-off cash benefit for subsistence amounting to PLN 300 per person. In particular, it is about covering expenses for food, clothing, footwear, personal hygiene products and housing fees.

Every citizen of Ukraine, legally residing in Poland, will be guaranteed access to the public health care system on the same principles as Polish citizens.

Solutions will also be introduced to ensure education and upbringing for children or students who are citizens of Ukraine covered by the provisions of the Act.