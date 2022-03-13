Facts

09:17 13.03.2022

Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

2 min read
Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

On Saturday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland in connection with armed Russian aggression.

According to the provisions of the Act, citizens of Ukraine, who left their homeland due to Russian aggression, will be able to stay in Poland for 18 months legally. It will apply to people who came to Poland directly from Ukraine and declared their intention to stay in the territory of the country.

The provision has been made for voivodship governors' and local authorities' assistance to citizens of Ukraine. It may consist, among other things, of accommodation or the provision of collective meals all day long. Any entity, primarily a natural person running a household, which provides accommodation and meals to Ukrainian citizens fleeing war, may receive a benefit after submitting an application in a municipal office. The benefit will be paid for a maximum of 60 days, and a Council of Ministers' regulation will determine its amount.

An Assistance Fund is going to be established. Its funds will be used mainly to finance or co-finance tasks related to aid provided to citizens of Ukraine. Citizens of Ukraine who are fleeing the war will also have the right to work in the territory of Poland. It entails access to social benefits or funding to reduce the fee paid by the parent for a child's stay in a crèche, children's club or day-care centre. Citizens of Ukraine may also apply for a one-off cash benefit for subsistence amounting to PLN 300 per person. In particular, it is about covering expenses for food, clothing, footwear, personal hygiene products and housing fees.

Every citizen of Ukraine, legally residing in Poland, will be guaranteed access to the public health care system on the same principles as Polish citizens.

Solutions will also be introduced to ensure education and upbringing for children or students who are citizens of Ukraine covered by the provisions of the Act.

Tags: #poland #law #refugees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 12.03.2022
Shmyhal announces joint work with Poland on 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

Shmyhal announces joint work with Poland on 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

21:04 11.03.2022
Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

19:21 11.03.2022
Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

12:12 11.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

11:24 11.03.2022
Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

19:49 10.03.2022
President of European Commission meets with Ukrainian refugees, assures EU will always be on their side

President of European Commission meets with Ukrainian refugees, assures EU will always be on their side

19:03 10.03.2022
Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

17:32 10.03.2022
Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

09:53 10.03.2022
Law allowing civilians to use weapons to resist armed aggression of Russia comes into force in Ukraine

Law allowing civilians to use weapons to resist armed aggression of Russia comes into force in Ukraine

18:58 09.03.2022
About 500,000 Ukrainians rent housing in western regions during war

About 500,000 Ukrainians rent housing in western regions during war

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

LATEST

Russia greater evil for world than North Korea – Zelensky

Occupiers try to repeat sad experience of creating pseudo-republics in Kherson region – Zelensky

Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

Russians shoot convoy of women, children from Peremoha village in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

Israel can organize Russia-Ukraine talks if it sees possibility of their success – media

Zelensky talks with Israeli PM, asks to assist in release of Melitopol mayor, local public figures

IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD