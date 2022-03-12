Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Russian occupiers shot down a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children, while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha, Kyiv region, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On March 11, when trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha (Baryshivsky district of Kyiv region) towards the village of Hostroluchia along the agreed 'green' corridor, the occupiers shot down a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children. The result of this brutal act seven killed. One of them is a child. The exact number of wounded is not yet known," the agency said.

After the shooting, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to return to the village of Peremoha and do not let them out of the village. At present, it is almost impossible to establish communication, as well as to provide humanitarian and medical assistance.