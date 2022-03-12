Facts

19:40 12.03.2022

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Russian occupiers shot down a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children, while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha, Kyiv region, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On March 11, when trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha (Baryshivsky district of Kyiv region) towards the village of Hostroluchia along the agreed 'green' corridor, the occupiers shot down a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children. The result of this brutal act seven killed. One of them is a child. The exact number of wounded is not yet known," the agency said.

After the shooting, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to return to the village of Peremoha and do not let them out of the village. At present, it is almost impossible to establish communication, as well as to provide humanitarian and medical assistance.

Tags: #convoy #aggressor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:21 11.03.2022
All facilities in exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP under control of Russian military, monitoring state of security impossible – inspectorate

All facilities in exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP under control of Russian military, monitoring state of security impossible – inspectorate

13:58 11.03.2022
Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

12:58 11.03.2022
Zaluzhny: Russia fires 328 Iskander, Kalibr rockets at civilian targets since start of invasion

Zaluzhny: Russia fires 328 Iskander, Kalibr rockets at civilian targets since start of invasion

12:34 09.03.2022
Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

15:37 07.03.2022
Desertion among occupiers becomes massive - SBU

Desertion among occupiers becomes massive - SBU

15:23 06.03.2022
Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

14:33 06.03.2022
Ukraine to seek new sanctions against Russia next week – Kuleba

Ukraine to seek new sanctions against Russia next week – Kuleba

09:05 06.03.2022
Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

13:22 05.03.2022
Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

12:41 05.03.2022
Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

LATEST

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD