USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

The United States will provide Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of up to $200 million, the relevant memorandum was signed by U.S. President Joseph Biden, the White House said.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America…, I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority… to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $200 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training," according to the text of the memorandum, published on Saturday.