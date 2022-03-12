Facts

19:32 12.03.2022

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

1 min read

The United States will provide Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of up to $200 million, the relevant memorandum was signed by U.S. President Joseph Biden, the White House said.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America…, I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority… to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $200 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training," according to the text of the memorandum, published on Saturday.

Tags: #usa #aid #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:13 12.03.2022
Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:44 12.03.2022
Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

19:35 12.03.2022
City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

19:17 12.03.2022
Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

19:01 12.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

17:35 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

17:22 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

17:18 12.03.2022
Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

16:45 12.03.2022
SBU captures PMC Wagner fighter

SBU captures PMC Wagner fighter

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

LATEST

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Eight people injured, 11 houses destroyed amid shelling attack on Mykolaiv last night – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD