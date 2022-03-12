Facts

17:35 12.03.2022

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian occupying forces would be able to take Kyiv if they razed it to the ground or killed all Ukrainians, but they would not receive support.

"If there are hundreds of thousands of people or tens of thousands of soldiers that Russia is currently mobilizing, and they all come with hundreds or thousands of tanks, they will enter Kyiv. We understand this. If they do carpet bombing, and just decide to erase the historical memory of all this region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they will enter Kyiv. If they destroy all of us, they will enter Kyiv," Zelensky said in an interview with foreign media published on the Telegram channel of the President's Office on Saturday.

"And therefore, if this is the goal, well, then let them come in. But they will have to live on this earth on their own, as if without us. They will not find friends among us here," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Tags: #kyiv #president #war
