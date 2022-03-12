Facts

13:25 12.03.2022

Ukraine creates national portal for documenting Russian war crimes

1 min read

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and the public initiative IT Defends have created a national portal WarCrimes.gov.ua to document war crimes and crimes against humanity of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

"The operation of this portal has been brought into line with the requirements of the International Criminal Court. Considering the impressive scale of aggression and damage caused, given that the portal collects personal data of witnesses and victims, as well as photo and video evidence of criminal activity, we are sure that the resource will become a target for cyber attacks from side of the Russian Federation, therefore, the first priority is to ensure its information security," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Now in Ukraine a number of resources and Telegram chats that have a similar vocation have already been created, but when they are integrated with WarCrimes.gov.ua, it turns out that the format for obtaining information by them is insufficient for documenting criminal activity, since it does not take into account international practice, and data storage is not protected. In this regard, the developers urge to popularize the new resource WarCrimes.gov.ua and, if possible, minimize the use of alternative resources of the same kind.

Tags: #russia #war #site
