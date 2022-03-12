Facts

12:40 12.03.2022

SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

2 min read
SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

A captured Russian military spoke about the use of the tactics of "execution squads" to destroy deserters, the SBU reports.

Putin does not believe in his own army and resorts to Stalinist repression.

"However, this does not save him from the riots that have already begun to arise among the Russian military. Another captured occupier tells about this during interrogation at the SBU. They say that the army leadership has resumed the practice of 'execution squads' - echelons that follow the main forces of the Russian Federation and kill those who want to escape," the SBU said in a message posted on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The SBU informs that, according to the words of the captured occupier, as they move deep into Ukraine, the military of the Russian Federation begin to realize that they are far from having a peacekeeping mission.

"But they made very clear that we will not return back, because echelons are coming after us, killing deserters who are trying to return home," the prisoner says.

"Now, having become an accomplice in crimes, the invader regrets that they did not have the courage to act like the marines of the Russian Federation: '... near Odesa, 600 marines rebelled and did not leave the ship, because they understood what was happening.' The army of the invaders is demoralized and suppressed. So the victory of Ukraine is not far off!" the SBU said.

Tags: #russia #sbu #situation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:25 12.03.2022
Ukraine creates national portal for documenting Russian war crimes

Ukraine creates national portal for documenting Russian war crimes

13:20 12.03.2022
Open database of documentary footage of Russia's war against Ukraine being formed in Ukraine

Open database of documentary footage of Russia's war against Ukraine being formed in Ukraine

12:57 12.03.2022
Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

12:48 12.03.2022
Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

11:43 12.03.2022
Russian authorities trying to close all free sources of information – Zelensky

Russian authorities trying to close all free sources of information – Zelensky

11:33 12.03.2022
Some 71,444 saved through humanitarian corridors today – Zelensky

Some 71,444 saved through humanitarian corridors today – Zelensky

10:05 12.03.2022
There should be no legitimization of Russia's presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities – Kuleba

There should be no legitimization of Russia's presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities – Kuleba

09:53 12.03.2022
Insufficient reaction of world community to Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 led to current Russian aggression against Ukraine – Erdogan

Insufficient reaction of world community to Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 led to current Russian aggression against Ukraine – Erdogan

22:02 11.03.2022
G7 ready to impose further sanctions on Russia, hold Putin accountable – statement

G7 ready to impose further sanctions on Russia, hold Putin accountable – statement

21:30 11.03.2022
Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

Russian army has already lost more than 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles in Ukraine – AFU's General Staff

Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

Four Russian helicopters, drone, Su-34 fighter-bomber destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners, aircraft in past 24 hours - Air Forces command

LATEST

ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MARIUPOL

Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

OHCHR says 564 civilians killed, 982 injured in Ukraine due to war

Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

Russian army has already lost more than 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles in Ukraine – AFU's General Staff

Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

Four Russian helicopters, drone, Su-34 fighter-bomber destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners, aircraft in past 24 hours - Air Forces command

Coordinating headquarters for treatment of prisoners created in Ukraine – Zelensky

Airbnb users book accommodation in Ukraine for 434,000 nights

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP operating normally – stations' press service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD