SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

A captured Russian military spoke about the use of the tactics of "execution squads" to destroy deserters, the SBU reports.

Putin does not believe in his own army and resorts to Stalinist repression.

"However, this does not save him from the riots that have already begun to arise among the Russian military. Another captured occupier tells about this during interrogation at the SBU. They say that the army leadership has resumed the practice of 'execution squads' - echelons that follow the main forces of the Russian Federation and kill those who want to escape," the SBU said in a message posted on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The SBU informs that, according to the words of the captured occupier, as they move deep into Ukraine, the military of the Russian Federation begin to realize that they are far from having a peacekeeping mission.

"But they made very clear that we will not return back, because echelons are coming after us, killing deserters who are trying to return home," the prisoner says.

"Now, having become an accomplice in crimes, the invader regrets that they did not have the courage to act like the marines of the Russian Federation: '... near Odesa, 600 marines rebelled and did not leave the ship, because they understood what was happening.' The army of the invaders is demoralized and suppressed. So the victory of Ukraine is not far off!" the SBU said.