Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

Israel does not offer Ukraine to agree to the conditions of the Russian Federation, which Moscow put forward to end the war, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine.

"PM of Israel Naftali Bennett, just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation. This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately," Podoliak said on Twitter Saturday.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post, citing its own sources in the Israeli government, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett allegedly recommended that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accept Russia's demands for an end to the war, but the head of the Ukrainian state refused to follow this advice.