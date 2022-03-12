Russian authorities trying to close all free sources of information – Zelensky

Most Russians do not yet understand what awaits them, but the authorities understand everything, are afraid and are trying to close all free sources of information, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"Not a single country in the world wished harm to ordinary citizens of Russia, was not going to cause any damage until your government went to war against neighbors, civilians, war of annihilation," he said in a video message posted on Friday night.

"No one wanted to return ordinary Russian life back to the 90s. This is the time of upheaval and poverty. A time of very limited opportunities for ordinary people and great inequality," he also said.

At the same time, according to Zelensky, "perhaps now, due to the efforts of propagandists, most Russians still do not understand what awaits them. But the Russian government already understands this very well and very afraid of it."

Therefore, he believes, they are trying to close all free sources of information.

"And keep your smartphones and computers away from security forces on the streets. They're getting ready to check what people have on their phones, laptops. I specifically warn you: learn to resist the repression that your government plans to increase. Because thinking people should be in every country. And in Russia too. And Russia has them," he said, addressing the Russians.