22:12 11.03.2022

In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian facilities – local authorities

In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian targets, Head of Mykolaiv regional civil administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"Random shooting at civilian targets. Orcs cover their movement ... They shoot randomly without aiming," Kim said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, there were two hits on the street. Builders and the parking lot of the Epicenter shopping center on Kherson highway. Both are undamaged.

There are no deaths at the moment.

According to updated information, the shells hit the city boiler room on Cosmonauts Street and an apartment on Vaslyaeva Street. A fire in a cafe on Novobuhska Street; car fire on Myru Street; a man received a shrapnel wound on Pervomaiska Street.

