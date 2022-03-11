Facts

20:29 11.03.2022

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

2 min read

As a result of the use of cluster munitions by Russia in Ukraine, some 13 people were killed and 47 were injured, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell said.

"We have also received credible reports of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas. On 24 February, a cluster munition exploded at the Central City Hospital in Vuhledar, in government-controlled Donetsk, killing four civilians, injuring 10 others, and damaging ambulances, civilian vehicles and the hospital itself. There were other cluster munition attacks in several districts of Kharkiv, in which nine civilians were killed and 37 injured," Trossel said at a briefing on Friday.

She said that due to their wide area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities.

In addition, Trossel drew attention to the fact that the UN received information that the hospital in Mariupol, which was attacked by Russia, was clearly identifiable and functioning at the time of the shelling.

"On 9 March, a Russian airstrike hit Mariupol Hospital No.3 injuring at least 17 civilians. We are still investigating reports that at least three civilians may have been killed in the airstrike. We spoke to different sources in Mariupol, including local authorities, indicating consistently that the hospital was both clearly identifiable and operational when it was hit," she said.

Trossel said the UN has recorded 549 civilian deaths and 957 injuries since the armed attack began on 24 February, although the actual figure could be much higher.

Tags: #russia #un #bombings
