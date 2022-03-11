Facts

14:18 11.03.2022

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

2 min read
Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

According to available information, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has said.

"According to available information, Vladimir Putin ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A man-made disaster is planned to be created at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant controlled by Russian troops, the responsibility for which the occupiers will try to shift to Ukraine," the Intelligence Agency said on Facebook on Friday.

As noted, at present, Chornobyl NPP is completely disconnected from the monitoring systems of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant is de-energized, and the resource of the existing diesel generators is designed for 48 hours to maintain the safety systems.

"The occupiers refused to give Ukrainian repairmen access to the plant. At the direction of Alexander Lukashenko, 'Belarusian specialists' also entered there. Among them, under the guise of nuclear workers, Russian saboteurs also enter to organize a terrorist attack. At the same time, over the past few days, Putin's troops have attacked Zaporizhia NPP and Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology [an experimental nuclear reactor is located there]," the Intelligence Agency said.

The agency informed that in order to imitate the involvement of the Ukrainian military in the Chornobyl accident, the occupiers are trying to create fake "evidence" in support of their version.

"In particular, near the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Russian automobile refrigerators were seen collecting the bodies of the dead Ukrainian defenders. There is a possibility that they will be passed off as killed saboteurs in the Chornobyl zone. That is, without getting the desired result from the ground military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to nuclear blackmail of the world community for the sake of concessions to support Ukraine," the agency said.

It is noted that at present, both Ukraine, and the world, and Russia itself understand that statements about Ukraine's involvement in the creation of a nuclear danger are only staged according to a mediocre scenario.

"Despite this, such actions by Putin will have catastrophic consequences for the whole world. It seems that this is exactly what the Russian dictator is counting on, demanding unacceptable concessions," the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #attack #terrorist #chnpp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 09.03.2022
Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

15:54 09.03.2022
Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

18:53 08.03.2022
Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

18:18 04.03.2022
Minister of Finance calls on global financial companies to stop any cooperation with terrorist countries Russia and Belarus

Minister of Finance calls on global financial companies to stop any cooperation with terrorist countries Russia and Belarus

13:07 04.03.2022
Three Ukrainian servicemen killed, two wounded in night attack on Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Three Ukrainian servicemen killed, two wounded in night attack on Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

13:43 03.03.2022
Air attack on village in Kharkiv region: 3 killed, 7 wounded, 30 houses destroyed

Air attack on village in Kharkiv region: 3 killed, 7 wounded, 30 houses destroyed

22:56 02.03.2022
There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

10:28 02.03.2022
Russian helicopters flew towards Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP, attack on NPP possible – Gerashchenko

Russian helicopters flew towards Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP, attack on NPP possible – Gerashchenko

12:26 26.02.2022
Some 71 people wounded in Kyiv region, attack on Vasylkiv repulsed – head of regional state administration

Some 71 people wounded in Kyiv region, attack on Vasylkiv repulsed – head of regional state administration

18:55 17.02.2022
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak

Death toll from shelling of Lutsk airfield rises to four – mayor

LATEST

Evacuees from Bucha arrive in Bilohorodka on Friday - head of regional administration

Profile committee proposes to expand nationalization of assets in Ukraine to individuals from aggressor country Russia

Military seizure and blackout of Chornobyl NPP threatens intl security - EBRD

Yermak: Ukraine does not consider joining EU by 50%, our people choose 100%

Zelensky expects new sanctions against Russia

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Prosecutor General: Ukraine starts intl search for Russian journalist Simonyan

Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD