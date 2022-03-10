Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

In the town of Korosten (Zhytomyr region), Russian planes taking off from the Belarusian airfield killed three people, two of whom are Belarusians, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"In the town of Korosten, Zhytomyr region, Russian invaders fired at civilians and infrastructure from aircraft. As the mayor of Korosten, Volodymyr Moskalenko, said through the media, one civilian, our compatriot, was killed as a result of an airstrike. Another two people were Belarusians who received burns incompatible with life," the service said on Facebook.