19:22 10.03.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia ships over 60 wagons of humanitarian aid through Zakarpattia Regional Logistics Hub

Zakarpattia regional logistics hub JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has shipped more than 60 wagons of humanitarian aid, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, head of the board of the railway carrier, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This is about 3,600 tonnes of food, hygiene items, warm clothes, blankets, mattresses, sleeping pads, medical supplies," he said.

According to Kamyshyn, this humanitarian aid arrived in Zakarpattia from Europe.

