17:39 10.03.2022

Ukraine to ask partners to tie sanctions against Russia to disruption of evacuation along humanitarian corridors - Vereschuk

Ukraine to ask partners to tie sanctions against Russia to disruption of evacuation along humanitarian corridors - Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says that Ukraine will appeal to the international community so that sanctions against Russia are also tied to the topic of disrupting the evacuation along humanitarian corridors.

"Today, the evacuation of residents of some cities and regions covered by hostilities, announced in the morning, continues, in particular, in Kyiv region. At the same time, the inhabitants of the million-strong city of Mariupol, who are under siege under constant shelling, have not been able to leave the deadly territory for almost a week. Mariupol remains completely blocked for both evacuation and humanitarian cargo. The humanitarian cargo at the Orekhovo-Polohy section again returned back to Zaporizhia. The fourth day has begun when we cannot deliver medicines and food to Mariupol," Vereschuk said.

According to her, Russia systematically violates the commitments taken the day before to evacuate the civilian population and provide humanitarian corridors.

"They search people who come out along these corridors, they shoot over their heads, they use violence. According to international law, these are war crimes against the civilian population," Vereschuk stressed.

She also said that, as it became known that Russia at the same time provides information to the UN, that it allegedly adheres to its obligations and presents itself as a "peacekeeper."

"This is outrageous! We will appeal to the international community - to influence the aggressor. So that the sanctions applied to him are "tied" to the topic of disrupting evacuation along humanitarian corridors. After all, this is a violation of international rules and norms of warfare, the Geneva Convention. There should be immediate responsibility for this," Vereschuk said.

