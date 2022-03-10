Occupants force people to take help from them to demonstrate it on propaganda channels - Zelensky

The occupiers want to humiliate Ukrainians so that they take bread and water from their hands on their knees to be used on propaganda channels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"My heart is breaking because of what the occupiers have done to our cities! And of what they want to do with our people who need urgent help. Russian troops have already created a humanitarian catastrophe. But this is part of the their plan," he said in a video message released Thursday afternoon.

"They want to humiliate our people. So that they take bread and water on their knees from the hands of invaders. So that Ukrainians could save their lives only by going to the occupied territory or to Russia. That's why they block Mariupol. Block Volnovakha. Block other cities. The occupiers specially organize this mockery in order to give their propagandists new material," the head of state said.

"Only for this. Just freaks," Zelensky said.