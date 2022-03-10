Facts

14:18 10.03.2022

Russian propagandists to respond in same way as those who drop bombs on innocent people – Zelensky

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian propagandists will be held accountable for their deeds in the same way as those who drop bombs on cities.

"War crimes are impossible without propagandists covering them up. I want to tell them one thing: you will respond in the same way as those who order bombs to be dropped on civilians," he said in a video statement distributed on Thursday afternoon.

"We will find all the property of propagandists and persons associated with them. We will do everything to have it seized, wherever it is. You love the rich life. Love prosperous countries. You won't have it anymore. And this is just the beginning," he said, adding that "you will be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes."

And then, Zelensky added, "the citizens of Russia will hate you. Everyone you are fooling right now. When they feel the consequences of your lies. They will feel it in their wallets. On opportunities that are getting smaller and smaller. On the stolen future of Russian children."

Tags: #russia #president #propaganda
