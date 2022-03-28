Facts

17:46 28.03.2022

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

The division of Ukraine into zones depending on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 with the relevant quarantine measures is canceled for the period of martial law.

The relevant amendments to quarantine resolution No. 1236 dated December 9, 2020 were made by the Cabinet of Ministers by resolution No. 372 dated March 26, which was published on its website on Monday.

"For the period of martial law: to recommend to individuals and business entities to comply with anti-epidemic measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19; to recommend to individuals to ensure that they receive a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list of approved for use in emergency situations," the government said in the document.

In addition, health agencies have been tasked with ensuring preparedness to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks under martial law.

Another norm of the adopted resolution was the abolition of the requirement for the heads of public agencies to remove from work workers who are not vaccinated in the absence of contraindications, for whom such preventive vaccination is mandatory.

