Zelensky: Russian airstrike on maternity hospital in Mariupol – final proof of genocide of Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol by Russian invaders is the final proof of genocide of Ukrainians and called on European partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia in order to end the war.

"Russian bombs fell on a hospital and a maternity hospital in Mariupol. The children's hospital. The maternity hospital that was operating! The buildings are destroyed. As of the moment, 17 people are injured. The rubble is being cleared. People took shelter when the air raid sirens sounded. Russian invaders are dropping bombs on our Ukrainian cities. Repeated bombing sorties. The children's hospital, the maternity hospital. How did the hospital threaten the Russian Federation? What kind of country is this – Russia, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals and destroys them? Were there little Banderas there? Were pregnant women planning to shoot at Rostov? Did someone in the maternity hospital humiliate Russian-language speakers? Why? To 'denazify' the clinic?" Zelensky said in a video message posted on Wednesday night.

The president said that Russian invaders had committed an atrocity in Mariupol, a terrible act, even worse than an atrocity.

"Bombing the maternity hospital is the final proof, proof that a genocide of Ukrainians is taking place. Europeans! You cannot say that you did not see what happened to Ukrainians in Mariupol, with Mariupol residents. You saw it with your own eyes. You know. Therefore, you must strengthen sanctions against Russia so that it no longer has any opportunity to continue this genocide. You must put pressure on Russia so that they sit down at the negotiating table and end this brutal war," Zelensky said.