Three dead in Mariupol after bomb attack of children's hospital – Mariupol City Council

In Mariupol, as a result of the bombing of a children's hospital by Russian planes on Wednesday, three people were killed and 17 wounded, Mariupol City Council said.

"To date, it is known that after the terrorist bombing of the children's hospital in Mariupol by Russian aircraft, some 17 people (children, women, doctors) were wounded, three died, among them one child is a girl," Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram on Thursday.