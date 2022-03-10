Ukrainian soldiers counterattack near Kyiv – adviser to Interior Minister

The Ukrainian army counterattacked the enemy near Kyiv, Vadym Denysenko, the adviser to the Interior Minister, said.

"The night was quite difficult. But in general, we can say that we made a counterattack near Kyiv, we hit five tanks," he said on Ukrainian TV channels on Thursday morning.

According to Denysenko, in the morning on the western outskirts of Kyiv, the sounds of artillery battles were heard. "We understand that there are fights, but there is no more detailed information yet," he said.