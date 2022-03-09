Facts

19:43 09.03.2022

UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

1 min read

Britain is mulling the possibility of additional support for Ukraine to protect against airstrikes, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, commenting on an air raid by Russian troops on a maternity hospital in the center of Mariupol.

"There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless. The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes," he said on Twitter.

