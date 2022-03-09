Facts

19:31 09.03.2022

Environmental Inspectorate starts assessing environmental damage caused by occupiers

2 min read

The State Environmental Inspectorate has calculated the environmental damage inflicted by Russian troops, the inspectorate's press service reports on Wednesday.

According to the report, during Russian military aggression, enemy shells hit oil storage facilities and warehouses for storing petroleum products. The criminal actions of the invaders led to the pollution of land resources and atmospheric air of our state with dangerous substances.

Losses have already been calculated in five cases. Thus, only for the pollution of land resources, damage was calculated for a total amount of about $77 million. At the same time, for several more cases, the initial data are being specified in order to carry out further calculations.

In addition, the inspectorate's headquarters has developed a draft methodology that will allow calculating the damage for air pollution as a result of military aggression.

At the same time, it is recalled that the operational headquarters under the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine began its work on March 1, 2022 to record, compile information and form a unified register of damage caused to the environment due to the invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine.

"We keep on working! Ukraine will win!" the inspectorate said in the press release.

Tags: #war #ecology #damage
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:04 09.03.2022
For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

20:52 09.03.2022
H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

20:32 09.03.2022
Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

19:46 09.03.2022
Reznikov urges Ukrainians to destroy Russian electronic warfare, intelligence systems

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to destroy Russian electronic warfare, intelligence systems

18:31 09.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

18:12 09.03.2022
Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

18:00 09.03.2022
British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

17:40 09.03.2022
Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

16:24 09.03.2022
Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

16:15 09.03.2022
Occupiers fire using Iskander at Kramatorsk, missile shot down, no casualties – Interior Ministry

Occupiers fire using Iskander at Kramatorsk, missile shot down, no casualties – Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

LATEST

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

CERT-UA warns about mass distribution of malicious software

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Over 40,000 women, children from all over Ukraine managed to be taken out in day – Arakhamia

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

Police evacuate more than 3,000 people from temporarily occupied Irpin and Vorzel

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

Stefanchuk calls on foreign politicians to record video message with hashtag #CloseSkyOverUkraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD