Environmental Inspectorate starts assessing environmental damage caused by occupiers

The State Environmental Inspectorate has calculated the environmental damage inflicted by Russian troops, the inspectorate's press service reports on Wednesday.

According to the report, during Russian military aggression, enemy shells hit oil storage facilities and warehouses for storing petroleum products. The criminal actions of the invaders led to the pollution of land resources and atmospheric air of our state with dangerous substances.

Losses have already been calculated in five cases. Thus, only for the pollution of land resources, damage was calculated for a total amount of about $77 million. At the same time, for several more cases, the initial data are being specified in order to carry out further calculations.

In addition, the inspectorate's headquarters has developed a draft methodology that will allow calculating the damage for air pollution as a result of military aggression.

At the same time, it is recalled that the operational headquarters under the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine began its work on March 1, 2022 to record, compile information and form a unified register of damage caused to the environment due to the invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine.

"We keep on working! Ukraine will win!" the inspectorate said in the press release.